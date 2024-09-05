Analysts Set Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Target Price at $85.27

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Sysco Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SYY opened at $78.74 on Monday. Sysco has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.82.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.76%.

Institutional Trading of Sysco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,984,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,232 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 26.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,623,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,076,000 after buying an additional 1,782,180 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Sysco by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,794,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,012,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

