Analysts Set The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Target Price at $74.00

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $63.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.86 and a 200-day moving average of $70.11. The company has a market cap of $113.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.05 per share, with a total value of $620,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 25,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $54,822,000.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.05 per share, for a total transaction of $620,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,949,347.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,145,364. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $950,192,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 424.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,400,000 after buying an additional 3,602,830 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,284,000 after buying an additional 2,322,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 200.0% in the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

