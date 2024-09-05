Analysts Set Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) PT at $144.67

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

NYSE TOL opened at $139.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $68.08 and a 12 month high of $149.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.60.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $3,248,587.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,224.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,087,881.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,257 shares of company stock worth $18,552,950 over the last three months. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Toll Brothers by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.1% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 21.5% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

