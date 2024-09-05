Analyzing Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) & Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) and Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Bankwell Financial Group has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Associated Banc has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bankwell Financial Group and Associated Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bankwell Financial Group 11.76% 8.76% 0.73% Associated Banc 7.93% 8.14% 0.78%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bankwell Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Associated Banc 0 9 1 0 2.10

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bankwell Financial Group and Associated Banc, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Bankwell Financial Group currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.76%. Associated Banc has a consensus price target of $23.67, suggesting a potential upside of 6.70%. Given Bankwell Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bankwell Financial Group is more favorable than Associated Banc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.8% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Associated Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Associated Banc shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bankwell Financial Group and Associated Banc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bankwell Financial Group $90.82 million 2.53 $36.66 million $3.84 7.58 Associated Banc $1.08 billion 3.09 $182.96 million $0.99 22.40

Associated Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Bankwell Financial Group. Bankwell Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Associated Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Bankwell Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Associated Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Bankwell Financial Group pays out 20.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Associated Banc pays out 88.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Associated Banc has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Associated Banc is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Associated Banc beats Bankwell Financial Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans. It operates branches in New Canaan, Stamford, Fairfield, Westport, Darien, Norwalk, and Hamden, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as BNC Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. in September 2013. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit. It also provides deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; specialized financial services, such as interest rate risk management and foreign exchange solutions; fiduciary services, such as administration of pension, profit-sharing and other employee benefit plans, fiduciary and corporate agency services, and institutional asset management services; and investable funds solutions, including savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, CDs, fixed and variable annuities, full-service, discount, and online investment brokerage; investment advisory services; and trust and investment management accounts. In addition, the company offers deposit and transactional solutions, including checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay; and money transfer services. Associated Banc-Corp was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

