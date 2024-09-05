Analyzing Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) and Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) and Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Mercer International and Canfor Pulp Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercer International -9.90% -17.93% -4.07% Canfor Pulp Products N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mercer International and Canfor Pulp Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercer International 0 4 0 0 2.00 Canfor Pulp Products 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Mercer International currently has a consensus price target of $9.38, suggesting a potential upside of 67.41%. Given Mercer International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mercer International is more favorable than Canfor Pulp Products.

This table compares Mercer International and Canfor Pulp Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercer International $1.99 billion 0.19 -$242.06 million ($3.43) -1.63 Canfor Pulp Products N/A N/A N/A $1.17 0.50

Canfor Pulp Products has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mercer International. Mercer International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canfor Pulp Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.8% of Mercer International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of Canfor Pulp Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Mercer International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Mercer International pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Canfor Pulp Products pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 38.8%. Mercer International pays out -8.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Canfor Pulp Products pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Canfor Pulp Products beats Mercer International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills. The company also manufactures, distributes, and sells lumber, cross-laminated timber, finger joint lumber, glue-laminated timber, wood pallets, electricity, biofuels, and wood residuals. In addition, it generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party. Further, it produces and sells NBSK pulp manufactured from softwood; green energy using carbon-neutral biofuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; tall oil from black liquor for use as a chemical additive and green energy source; bio extractives and biomaterials, including lignin, turpentine, cellulose filaments, and sandalwood oil; and biofuels; as well as provides transportation and logistics services. The company sells its pulp to pulp markets, integrated paper and paperboard manufacturers; and lumber products to distributors, construction firms, secondary manufacturers, retail yards, and home centers. Mercer International Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers. It also produces green energy. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Canfor Pulp Products Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Canadian Forest Products Ltd.

