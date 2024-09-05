Analyzing County Line Energy (OTCMKTS:CYLC) and Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO)

County Line Energy (OTCMKTS:CYLC – Get Free Report) and Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares County Line Energy and Columbus McKinnon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get County Line Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio County Line Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Columbus McKinnon $1.02 billion 0.91 $46.62 million $1.62 19.86

Columbus McKinnon has higher revenue and earnings than County Line Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets County Line Energy N/A N/A N/A Columbus McKinnon 4.52% 9.50% 4.56%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares County Line Energy and Columbus McKinnon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.3% of County Line Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Columbus McKinnon shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Columbus McKinnon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for County Line Energy and Columbus McKinnon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score County Line Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Columbus McKinnon 0 0 2 0 3.00

Columbus McKinnon has a consensus target price of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 60.04%. Given Columbus McKinnon’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Columbus McKinnon is more favorable than County Line Energy.

Summary

Columbus McKinnon beats County Line Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About County Line Energy

(Get Free Report)

County Line Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on various oil and gas projects located in Hayter region in the east central Alberta area. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Columbus McKinnon

(Get Free Report)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems. The company also provides linear motion products, elevator and mining drives, brakes, radio controls, collision avoidance systems, regenerative drives, AC and DC drive and motor control systems, DC motor and magnet control systems, and conductor bar systems; and underfloor lifting systems, lifting jacks, roof working platforms, hybrid lifting systems, turntables, bogie axle exchange and lifting systems, bogie lift and turn devices, and workshop equipment. In addition, it offers fabric and modular belt, and sanitary, stainless steel conveyors; pallet systems; parts and belts; rotary unions and swivel joints; check valves; accumulation and transfer tables, motion control systems, and steel and flexible chains; hooks, shackles, textile slings, clamps, and load binders; actuators and rotary unions; and push button pendant stations, collision avoidance, and power delivery subsystems. It serves EV production and aerospace, energy and utilities, process industries, industrial automation, construction and infrastructure, food and beverage, entertainment, life sciences, consumer packaged goods, and e-commerce/supply chain/warehousing markets. It offers its products to end users directly, and through distributors, independent crane builders, material handling specialists and integrators, original equipment manufacturers, government agencies, and engineering procurement and construction firms. The company was founded in 1875 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for County Line Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Line Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.