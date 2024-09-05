Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $48.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.48. Andersons has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Andersons had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Andersons’s payout ratio is 21.47%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Andersons by 65.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 323.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

