Andrew Coombs Buys 5,126 Shares of Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) Stock

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Coombs bought 5,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £4,972.22 ($6,538.09).

LON:SRE opened at GBX 96.30 ($1.27) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 95.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 95.03. Sirius Real Estate Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 77.90 ($1.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 101.70 ($1.34). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,375.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate from GBX 102 ($1.34) to GBX 115 ($1.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

