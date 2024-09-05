Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives GBX 2,765 Average Target Price from Analysts

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,765 ($36.36).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.61) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,735 ($35.96) to GBX 2,590 ($34.06) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.45) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.76) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($30.24) to GBX 3,100 ($40.76) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Anglo American

Insider Buying and Selling at Anglo American

Anglo American Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,464 ($32.40) per share, with a total value of £17,100.16 ($22,485.42). In the last three months, insiders acquired 706 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,272. 9.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,097.50 ($27.58) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,295.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,255.30. The company has a market cap of £25.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2,036.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,630 ($21.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,813 ($36.99).

Anglo American Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is -6,407.77%.

About Anglo American

(Get Free Report

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.