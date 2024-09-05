Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 4,614 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 1,075.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124,878,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,376 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,762,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,664 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 17,329.4% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,720,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,518,000 after buying an additional 2,704,777 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,188,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,244,000 after buying an additional 584,272 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $22,872,000.

NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average of $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $30.83.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

