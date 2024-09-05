Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $235,000 Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $21,983,000. Adero Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 61,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

PRF opened at $39.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $40.31.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

