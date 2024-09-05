Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $82,000 Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPA. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

NYSEARCA PPA opened at $110.54 on Thursday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $77.50 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.37.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

