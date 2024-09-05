Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HDV. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,052.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HDV opened at $117.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.98. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.46 and a 52-week high of $119.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

