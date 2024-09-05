Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 438 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XAR stock opened at $152.02 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.32 and a fifty-two week high of $156.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.85. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

