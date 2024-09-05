Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK) Trading Up 0.1%

Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.15 and last traded at $28.02. Approximately 82,035 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

Aptus Defined Risk ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $554.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptus Defined Risk ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 84.3% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 332,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after acquiring an additional 152,056 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Aptus Defined Risk ETF during the second quarter worth $20,940,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,308,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,402,000 after buying an additional 27,769 shares during the period.

About Aptus Defined Risk ETF

The Aptus Defined Risk ETF (DRSK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that combines US corporate bond exposure with an overlay of call options on US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DRSK was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Aptus.

