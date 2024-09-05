ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

ARCA biopharma Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $34.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $457.66 and its 200-day moving average is $418.62. ARCA biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $4.49.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($25.92) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

In other news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 1,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $460.80 per share, with a total value of $607,334.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,659,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,421 shares of company stock worth $1,666,176. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABIO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ARCA biopharma by 11.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,681,000. Finally, Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,801,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARCA biopharma

(Get Free Report)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.