Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 272.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ACHR. Barclays decreased their price target on Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

Archer Aviation stock opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. Archer Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.35.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer Aviation will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Archer Aviation

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 2,982,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $9,989,998.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,112,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 50.0% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 62.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

