Archer Aviation’s (ACHR) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 198.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of ACHR stock opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Archer Aviation has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $7.10.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer Aviation will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 2,982,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,998.15. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 59,734,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,112,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the first quarter valued at about $5,782,000. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in Archer Aviation by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 907,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 523,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 254,460 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after buying an additional 228,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 625,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 192,120 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

