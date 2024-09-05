Archer Investment Corp Acquires 1,110 Shares of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS)

Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Free Report) by 91.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp owned approximately 0.19% of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF stock opened at $29.51 on Thursday. SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average of $27.71. The company has a market cap of $35.42 million, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.71.

About SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF

The SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (DIVS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World NR index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of dividend-paying companies from both developed and emerging markets. The fund seeks income and consistent dividend growth. DIVS was launched on Mar 30, 2012 and is managed by SmartETFs.

