Archer Investment Corp Boosts Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY stock opened at $54.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.58. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $54.58 and a 12-month high of $71.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.99.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 584,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.26 per share, for a total transaction of $35,224,983.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 251,168,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,135,393,020.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,132,407 shares of company stock valued at $247,334,713. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

