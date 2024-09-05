Archer Investment Corp Buys New Stake in TCW Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:GRW)

Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in TCW Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:GRW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCW Compounders ETF in the second quarter worth $9,806,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Compounders ETF during the second quarter worth $444,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Compounders ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Compounders ETF during the second quarter worth $19,715,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Compounders ETF during the second quarter worth $7,666,000.

Get TCW Compounders ETF alerts:

TCW Compounders ETF Stock Performance

TCW Compounders ETF stock opened at $36.11 on Thursday. TCW Compounders ETF has a twelve month low of $32.02 and a twelve month high of $37.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.09.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Compounders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Compounders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.