Archer Investment Corp Grows Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 58.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 333.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total value of $2,180,192.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,012,564.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total transaction of $2,180,192.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,012,564.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,589 shares of company stock valued at $5,163,981 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.29.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock opened at $571.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $577.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $557.63. The stock has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $404.72 and a fifty-two week high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.14 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

