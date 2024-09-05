Archer Investment Corp Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Archer Investment Corp lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 99,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,295,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $194.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.04. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $196.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.