Archer Investment Corp Increases Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 289.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $266,896,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 12.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,642,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,404,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,935 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,314,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $437,413,000 after purchasing an additional 691,191 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,086,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $619,037,000 after buying an additional 484,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,158,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $416,866,000 after buying an additional 320,002 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZBH. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.41.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 1.5 %

ZBH stock opened at $114.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

