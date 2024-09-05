Archer Investment Corp Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $495,694,000 after purchasing an additional 368,685 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 191,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after buying an additional 15,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $38.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The company has a market cap of $151.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average is $39.86.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

