Archer Investment Corp Makes New $50,000 Investment in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSGX. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VSGX opened at $59.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

