Archer Investment Corp Purchases 853 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY)

Archer Investment Corp grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) by 2,369.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GMAY. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

GMAY opened at $35.43 on Thursday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $36.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.53.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

