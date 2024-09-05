Archer Investment Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,101 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271,891 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $753,497,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,011,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,550,000 after buying an additional 198,789 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,599,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,351,000 after buying an additional 193,087 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WY stock opened at $30.15 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average is $31.36.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

