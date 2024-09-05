Archer Investment Corp Sells 12,975 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:GDEC)

Archer Investment Corp trimmed its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:GDEC – Free Report) by 79.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,975 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp owned about 0.06% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 181.3% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter worth about $2,804,000. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 398,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,693,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares during the period.

Shares of GDEC stock opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.95. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December has a 12 month low of $29.96 and a 12 month high of $33.03.

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (GDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

