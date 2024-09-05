Archer Investment Corp Sells 28 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Archer Investment Corp decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $410.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.57. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $323.21 and a 12-month high of $416.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

