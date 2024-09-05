Archer Investment Corp Sells 573 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Archer Investment Corp decreased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $761,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 767,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,425,000 after buying an additional 83,363 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 61,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 78,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance
SCHR stock opened at $50.47 on Thursday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $50.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.94.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.