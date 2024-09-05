Archer Investment Corp Sells 804 Shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTJ)

Archer Investment Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTJ – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCTJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October by 87.3% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October in the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 52,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 23,092 shares during the period.

OCTJ opened at $24.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.17.

The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (OCTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

