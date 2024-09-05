Archer Investment Corp Takes Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 23,390.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,076,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,752,000 after buying an additional 3,063,241 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,722,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 388.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 298,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 237,477 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,884,000 after purchasing an additional 229,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1,701.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 227,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after purchasing an additional 215,131 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

CMC opened at $50.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.17. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

