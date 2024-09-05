Argo Blockchain (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Trading Up 12.3%

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00). 12,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 78,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

Argo Blockchain Trading Up 12.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £603,236.40 and a P/E ratio of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.14.

About Argo Blockchain

(Get Free Report)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.