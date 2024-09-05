Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at TD Securities

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Performance
TSE:AX.UN opened at C$7.49 on Wednesday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a fifty-two week low of C$5.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.62, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$782.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.17.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.