Ascendiant Capital Markets Cuts Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Price Target to $20.00

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PSTV

Plus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of PSTV stock opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. Plus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 568,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 9.98% of Plus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.