Ashtead Technology’s (AT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ashtead Technology (LON:AT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 775 ($10.19) price objective on the stock.
Ashtead Technology Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of AT stock opened at GBX 645 ($8.48) on Monday. Ashtead Technology has a fifty-two week low of GBX 401.75 ($5.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 893 ($11.74). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 802.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 772.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.30, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of £514.32 million, a PE ratio of 2,407.41 and a beta of 0.34.
About Ashtead Technology
