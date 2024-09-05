Ashtead Technology’s (AT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ashtead Technology (LON:AT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 775 ($10.19) price objective on the stock.

Ashtead Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AT stock opened at GBX 645 ($8.48) on Monday. Ashtead Technology has a fifty-two week low of GBX 401.75 ($5.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 893 ($11.74). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 802.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 772.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.30, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of £514.32 million, a PE ratio of 2,407.41 and a beta of 0.34.

About Ashtead Technology

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers survey and robotics equipment comprising geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, land surveying, positioning, ROV sensors, non-destructive testing, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products; mechanical solutions, consisting of subsea cutting, coating removal and cleaning, subsea dredging, ROV and driver tooling, intervention skids, topside support, recovery tools, pumps, reels, ancillary deck equipment, and fabrication solutions; and asset integrity solutions, including imaging and inspection, oceanographic, marine growth removal, monitoring, mooring and riser inspection, environmental monitoring, offshore construction and life of asset monitoring, offshore wind foundation inspection, analysis, 3D imaging and metrology, and remote operations.

