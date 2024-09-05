Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $1.40 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Autonomix Medical Stock Up 25.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMIX opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07. Autonomix Medical has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $7.60.

Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Autonomix Medical Company Profile

Autonomix Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device development company, focuses on advancing technologies for sensing and treating disorders relating to the peripheral nervous system. Its technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip-enabled sensing array to detect and differentiate peripheral neural signals.

