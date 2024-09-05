Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

Shares of AWX opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.82. Avalon has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $23.06 million during the quarter.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

