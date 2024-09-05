Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Patrick W. Smith Sells 75,000 Shares

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 75,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.53, for a total transaction of $26,739,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,970,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,024,589.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $355.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $329.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.88. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $189.12 and a one year high of $378.89. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 987.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.08.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

