Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AXSM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $95.56 on Tuesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $98.40. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.70.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.06. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 117.46% and a negative net margin of 105.85%. The firm had revenue of $87.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.53 million. Research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $4,022,488.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,275.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 5,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 54,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

