B. Riley Upgrades Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) to Buy

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.50. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.79% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.68.

Redfin Price Performance

Shares of RDFN opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Redfin has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $11.80.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.59 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Redfin

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $33,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Redfin by 282.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

See Also

