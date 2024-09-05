Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 192.20 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 192.20 ($2.53). 739,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 659,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192 ($2.52).

The company has a market cap of £586.50 million and a P/E ratio of -3,844.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 196.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 195.77.

In related news, insider Graham Paterson acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.62) per share, for a total transaction of £49,750 ($65,417.49). Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

