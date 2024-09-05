Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,632,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $57,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,658,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,579,000 after buying an additional 204,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $4,000,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,571,855. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR stock opened at $34.06 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.30.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.