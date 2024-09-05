Bank of America Boosts Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target to $115.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AFL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL opened at $110.50 on Wednesday. Aflac has a 12-month low of $73.62 and a 12-month high of $111.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.54. The company has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

