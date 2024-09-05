Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO)

Investment analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ERO. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

NYSE ERO opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.19. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter. Ero Copper had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a positive return on equity of 9.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ero Copper

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERO. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Ero Copper by 39.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,998,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,095 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 226.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 726,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 503,972 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,763,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 292,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 217,968 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 845,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 203,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

