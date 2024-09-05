Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases New Holdings in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,973,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,513,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,047,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Core Scientific by 3,236.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after buying an additional 653,838 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 359,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,245.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten purchased 5,021 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,603.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,245.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,521 shares of company stock valued at $102,328 and sold 31,425 shares valued at $297,749. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of CORZ opened at $9.87 on Thursday. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.42.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The business had revenue of $141.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.58 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CORZ. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upgraded Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $0.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

