Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,427 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 32,182 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,051,755 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $19,026,000 after purchasing an additional 169,350 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 123,651 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 87.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 41,002 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 19,077 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 142.1% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 826,507 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after buying an additional 485,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $19.32 on Thursday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.