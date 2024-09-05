Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN – Get Free Report) were down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €27.70 ($30.78) and last traded at €27.81 ($30.90). Approximately 2,732,336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €28.03 ($31.14).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is €27.33. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of -21.56, a PEG ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.27.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.