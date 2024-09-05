BCGM Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.4% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 110,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.4% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after purchasing an additional 22,555 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 24,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 112.3% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 24,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 12,979 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,741,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.35.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $219.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $629.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $225.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.54.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

